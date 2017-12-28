West Africa: Morocco Embassy Clarifies Ecowas Position

Pretoria — THE the Moroccan diplomatic mission in Pretoria doesn't lobby for the membership of ecowas. The Moroccan Embassy was envited by the Moroccan association and ADF to attend the event.

Mr Ahmed confirmed to me he didn't declare that the admission of Morocco to ecowas could create division among the group over the sahara issue.

Morocco isn't on loggerhead with international community over the sahara issue, on the contrary, Morocco works hardly with the UN to solve this problem and proposing initiatives such as the local autonomy initiative welcomed by most of the international actors.

Morocco exercises its souvrainty over all its territories and polisario are controlling their camp in tindof in Algeria. For the migration, Morocco is the first African country who manage to solve their problems and started issuing residence permit to the African migrants. Thank you

NB: Abdelkader Naji is Moroccan Embassy's Charge d'Affairs, - CAJ News