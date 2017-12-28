Sudan: National Legislature Endorses National Resources and Revenues Bill for Fiscal Year, 2018 in General Features Stage

Khartoum — In the sitting chaired by its Speaker Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer Wednesday, the National Legislature approved the general features of the National Resources and Revenues Bill for the fiscal year, 2018 as well as the report of the Emergency Committee on the Study of the Resources and Revenues Allocation Bill, presented by Dr. Ibrahim Yousuf Habbani.

The approval included continuity of resources and revenues allocation to the states by 28% and the center by 72% according to the law. The committee had recommended development of clear criteria for vertical and horizontal division of the resources, distribution of social subsidy in the budget to the beneficiaries through the National Revenue and Resources Commission and the study on determination of percentage of returns of the national projects established in the states likewise the oil-produced states.

For their part, the members stressed the importance of raising the allocation of resource to state to 30% through a scientific study to determine the criteria for the division of resources, urging the Center to define a clear vision for the support provided to the states for the sectors of health, education, water and social services.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Dr. Abdul-Rahman Dirar said that the center was responsible for paying the bills of internal security, intelligence and defense services as well as electricity, national roads and water harvesting, stressing the government's disbursement of more than 50% for development within its national responsibility to achieve economic stability, revealing that the states have other benefits not included in the 28% of the resources allocated to them in the national budget.

Regarding the agricultural compensation for the states, Dr. Dirar said that the decision of the Council of Ministers meant to stop the fees imposed on the agricultural sector and stabilization of oil price, pointing to the continuation of the states in the collection of agricultural fees.

Respecting the call on the allocation of a percentage of the return to the gold-producing states and to be included within the budget revenues, Dr. Dirar referred to the national projects which produce goods that now and again realize profit and loss such as the White Nile Sugar Project, which the State guaranteed to pay its losses, pointing out that only sovereign fees are levied on the gold and the rest of the benefits goes the producers. He added that the states imposed tax on the producers which the government urged them to stop it.

Concerning the social subsidy, the minister stressed that the support would be paid to the states through the Ministry of Social Development.