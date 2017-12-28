Sudan and Djibouti Air Flights Discussed

Khartoum, Dec., 27 (Saba) - First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani met, Wednesday, at the presidential palace, President of Djibouti Airlines ,

the legal advisor of Djibouti President , Abdul Rahman Ali Abdullah.

The Djibouti official said in a press statement that the meeting discussed ways for conducting flights between Sudan and Djibouti, as the two countries enjoy important trade relations and the airlines will promote the economic relations between them.

He underlined that the air link will facilitate the movement of businessmen in both countries and the expand investments, stressing that his country will facilitate the procedures of entry visa to contribute to the freedom of movement between Sudan and Djibouti.