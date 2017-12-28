27 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan and Djibouti Air Flights Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum, Dec., 27 (Saba) - First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani met, Wednesday, at the presidential palace, President of Djibouti Airlines ,

the legal advisor of Djibouti President , Abdul Rahman Ali Abdullah.

The Djibouti official said in a press statement that the meeting discussed ways for conducting flights between Sudan and Djibouti, as the two countries enjoy important trade relations and the airlines will promote the economic relations between them.

He underlined that the air link will facilitate the movement of businessmen in both countries and the expand investments, stressing that his country will facilitate the procedures of entry visa to contribute to the freedom of movement between Sudan and Djibouti.

Sudan

Turkey Signs Deal to Help Fight Terror in Africa

Turkey has signed an agreement with Sudan aimed at fighting terrorism in Africa, with a particular focus on the East and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.