Sudan: Bashir Says Sudan Supports the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Wednesday reaffirmed Sudan's support and backing for the Arab Authority for Investment and Agricultural Development , providing all possible assistance and removing hurdle facing it.

The president of the Republic received a delegation from the Authority led by Mohamed Bin Obaid Al Mazroui, chair of the authority, to the Sudan. Mazroui pointed out that the meeting reviewed the facilities provided by the government of the Sudan to the authority during the past 40 years.

He said they briefed the president of the Republic on the various activities of the authority as well as all the spending of the authority which spent over 700 million dollar which amount to some 63% of the overall sum spent in the Arab world and that the authority has established 12 projects in the various domains in the country.

He said the authority is planning to implement three projects in the field of sugar production and red meats at a cost of 120 million dollars and in eh area of veterinary drugs at a cost of 46 million dollars, besides providing assistance to small farmers who own about 10 thousand feddans saying that this covered about 20 thousands farmers.

He said the authority has helped developing the initiative proposed by the president of the Republic on Arab Food Security and that the authority will be the implementing body for all the projects related to the president initiative.