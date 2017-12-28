27 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Informed On Outcome of Visit of Governor of Bank of Sudan to Saudi Arabia

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, received in his office at the Republican Palace Wednesday the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan, Hazim Abdul-Gadir, and got informed on the outcome of his visit to Saudi Arabia for launching the banking relations between the two countries.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Governor of the Bank of Sudan disclosed that the Governor of the Saudi Currency Institution has directed a circular to Saudi banks for dealing with the Sudanese banks after removal of Sudan name from the American list of banned counties as a result of the lifting of the US economic sanctions.

He indicated that the Sudanese banks have been directed to address the Saudi banks, top of them are Al-Ahli, Al-Rajihi, Development and Al-Bilad Banks, to resume the banking relations.

The Governor of the Bank of Sudan has referred to the start of reactivating accounts, expecting the flow of all the exports' revenues from Saudi Arabia directly as well as easing of the Sudanese expatriates' transfers from Saudi Arabia.

