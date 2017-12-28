Nigeria: Plateau United Vow to Retain NPFL Title

Jos — The Technical Director of Plateau United Football Club of Jos, Ahmed Ibrahim has praised Governor Simon Lalong for rewarding the team after winning the 2016-2017 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Ibrahim, who spoke through the Media Officer of the club, Albert Dakup, described the gesture as a morale booster ahead of the kick-off of the new NPFL season.

He explained that the reward which did not come as a surprise in view of the governor's passion for football, also assured that the team will reciprocate the gesture by putting up another scintillating performance in the coming season in order to retain the NPFL title.

Ibrahim, who also contributed immensely in motivating the team with the N1 million special bonuses after he initiated collaboration with foreign sponsor, said that much has been given to him and equally much was expected from him.

The proprietor of the famous Golden Boot Soccer Academy, Bukuru expressed optimism that the team will do well in the CAF Champions League with the strong backing from the state government.

While commending the management of the team under the leadership of Pius Henwan, Ibrahim urged supporters and people of the state to rally around the team with their unalloyed support.

He said, "Football being a capital intensive venture, I am appealing to public-spirited individuals and corporate organizations to sponsor the team as a way of complementing government efforts."

It recalled that last Thursday, Plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong rewarded players and officials of Plateau United with the sum of N80 million for winning the NPFL title for the first time in the 42 year history of the club.