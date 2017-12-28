28 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Speaker Na'abba Wants Students to Imbibe Spirit of Sportsmanship

By Bello Abdulazeez

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na 'Abba, has urged students in both basic and secondary schools to see sports as an avenue to promote friendship among themselves.

Na'Abba gave the advice at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Tulip International College (NTIC), Abuja, inter-house sports competition.

Na'Abba, who was represented by the school's Parents Teachers Association (PTA) vice chairman, Ambassador Christy Mbonu, advised students to always display the spirit of sportsmanship irrespective of the outcome of any sporting event.

The event, tagged 'Olympic Games' for the girls' section of the school, featured march past, shot put, high and long jump and athletics.

