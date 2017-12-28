Nigeria: Kaduna Dominates Northwest Badminton Tournament

Sokoto — Kaduna state has emerged overall champion at the just-concluded Northwest Badminton Competition after winning gold medals in all the categories of the event held in Sokoto.

The competition tagged "Sakkwato 2017 Governor's Cup" was organized by the Sokoto State Civil Service Badminton Club in collaboration with state badminton association.

Enajo Abba (Kaduna) became the overall best after defeating Emmanuel Chiroma in two straight active male singles set.

Similarly, Eneojo Abah and John Adabo (Kaduna) defeated their fellow Kaduna participants, Mustapha and Jafar to emerge winners in the active male double.

Queen and Hafsat (Kaduna) came first in the active female double after defeating Binta and Zainab who were also from Kaduna in two straight games.

The winners were presented with trophies, television sets and refrigerators among other items.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who declared the tournament closed yesterday, said his government was committed to revitalizing sporting activities in the state.

He announced plans to construct a stadium in each of the three senatorial districts and to upgrade the Giginya Memorial Stadium to international standard.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Professor Bashir Garba, congratulated the winners of the event, just as he urged the losers to work extra harder in order to win in the next tournament.

In his remarks, the Grand Patron, Sokoto Badminton Association and Commissioner, Water Resources, Alhaji Arzika Tureta commended the organisers for the hitch-free competition.

The victorious Abbah lamented in an interview with newsmen lack of government support to the badminton, which he said was making the game unattractive to the youth.