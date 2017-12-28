27 December 2017

Gambia: Juve Scouting Gambia's Jallow

By Sulayman Bah

Italian champions Juventus are keeping an eye on Gambia international Lamin Jallow, Foroyaa Sport understands.

The Scorpion is in the form of his life and has been the figure behind Serie B outfits Cesena's dramatic change of fortunes and escape from the clutches of relegation.

The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan from Chievo Verona to rake up regular playing time but The Flying Donkeys -Verona's other moniker - may not see their starlet after all return amid reports of Juventus interest.

Jallow is not the leading scorer in the Italian second tier and, to be specific, has nine goals - five shy of matching Empoli's hit-man Francesco Caputo's 14-goal feat.

His contribution however, hasn't gone unnoticed and is already likened -though not a doppelganger - to Ivory Coast's Gervinho in pace and silkiness with the ball at his feet.

Such has been his contribution that Juve have dispatched its ubiquitous scouts to assess the player.

A deal for the young Gambian for a possible inclusion into the Turin's first team may look unlikely this moment but high-placed sources are not ruling out a pre-contract or a deal being signed and Lamin going out on loan again.

The forward's rapid development isn't meriting a recall to Chievo's first team yet, according to Verona's current gaffer, but this latest trajectory of Juve's reported interest could force gaffer Rolando Maran into a rethink.

Lamin's value has tripled the past two months with Verona ready to slap a hefty price tag of €1.4m plus sale-on clauses that could rise to €2.4m.

The winger has been a hit for all the clubs he'd played for in previous loan moves, helping Cittadella earn promotion to the second tier last campaign and who're now on the path to Serie A as they sit sixth in the promotion play-off spot in the second division.

