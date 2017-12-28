27 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hoyantan Tames Gambien in Crowd-Puller Duel

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Boy Gambien last weekend had a bad day in office after been left shocked following his defeat to Hoyantan of Club Ndongo Ceesay.

Staged at the Independence Stadium and witnessed by a rambunctious crowd - a turn out rivaled only by the numbers that flocked to the same venue in 2013 in the Tass-sayaram versus Hoyantan fight - the 30,000 capacity-seater Bakau multi-purpose venue was an arena of serene at the same time of epiphany.

Hoyantan was forced on a backward retreat and cornered to the edge of the sacks at whistle of start, but the ensuing moment left the attendants in sheer shock.

Gambien, who'd vowed to spank his opponent in seconds in the duo's pre-fight face-to-face, charged on, sending packs of blows at his adversary.

The referee blew for a return to the arena's centre but Hoyantan seemed not to have heard the whistle, and landed a slowly aimed but perfectly timed right-hander blow which caught Gambien unawares and left him in a heap.

Gambien had to be attended to by the medical team and did not retreat one bit at re-start of the fight.

He surged forward closing in on his opponent with a succession of blows which Hoyantan responded to with keen interest as they grappled.

The wait was over by this time after five minutes. Gambien didn't cease in his tracks, firing body shots on Hoyantan's abdomen.

By the sixth minute, Gambien had grown visibly exhausted as Hoyantan - being pounds heavier than his opponent - grabbed his retreating adversary firmly before sending him sprawling back first, in the sands amid cheers.

Gambia

Police Pro's Comment On Foroyaa Story

Foroyaa published a story under the caption "Police Accused of Maltreatment, Detention" Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.