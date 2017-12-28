South Africa: Minister Mbablula Commends KZN Police On Glebelands Arrest

press release

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula commends the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu*-Natal in arresting a suspected murder at the Glebelands Hostels.

Mondli Mthethwa is suspected to be linked to two murders at the Glebelands Hostel as well as other murder cases in the Bhekithemba area.

SAPS members traced the man and he was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. The suspect appeared at Umlazi Magistrate's Court yesterday following his arrest on Christmas Eve.

"The arrest and appearance in court of this suspected criminal brings hope to the people of Umlazi especially those who stay at the Glebelands Hostels. More to this, our work at Glebelands under the command of Provincial Acting Commissioner is yielding good results. We cannot continue to coexist with criminality and violence. Having been at the hostel to listen to the people who stressed that safety is their biggest concern, we opened a satellite police station. This as response to that amongst other concerns. I salute the work of the KwaZulu Natal SAPS following many arrest made, firearms, ammunition and many other dangerous weapons taken off the streets to fight the scourge of violent crimes in the province." Minister Mbalula said.

The Minister thanked the people of Umlazi for their continued support of the efforts made by SAPS in bringing about safety at their community.