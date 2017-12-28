South Africa: Operational Visits By the National Police Commissioner

The National Commissioner, General Khehla Sithole is planning to visit Eastern Cape as part of Operation Back to basics Safer Festive Season 2017/2018. He is expected to visit Mthatha on Saturday, 30 December 2017, between 11am and 13:00. Members of the media can join the National Commissioner on the walk about at the taxi rank and two malls in Mthatha. A formal media briefing will be arranged at PRD at 13:30.
Members of the media are being made aware of this planned visit and to diarize for attendance. More details will be communicated in due course.