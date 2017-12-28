Zambia: Kamanga Put to the Sword for Suspicious Changes

Football expert Augustine Mukoka has put FAZ president Andrew Kamanga under the microscope for the suspicious manner he is acceding to outside forces to dismiss technical staff.

Mukoka makes a reference to the dismissal of Doctor George Magwende as Chipolopolo chief medic for matters unrelated to football.

The former Post Newspapers columnist under the banner of Full Time reckons Kamanga is losing his touch on the game.

BELOW IS THE FULL POSTING:

INSINCERITY, DECEPTION & KAMANGA'S FAZ LEADERSHIP

By Augustine Mukoka

Yesterday, a news feed was shared that Chris Chibuye & Gerald Sakala had been dropped as Chipolopolo team manager & kit master respectively. Mr. Hastings Ndovi and Goodson Mboozi were named replacements. Accompanying the developing news was the appointment of Dr. Mwila Lupasha as Chipolopolo team doctor.

Dr. Lupasha is not new to Zambian football. He was with the 23 and later under 20 which won the AfCON 2017 crown. He fits the bill on any given day. However, the contention about his appointment arises from the constitutional breach leading to the vacancy he fills. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his executive have clearly and in broad daylight breached the FAZ constitution in the sacking of Dr. George Magwende by relying on unsubstantiated rumours about an imaginary political inclination.

If Dr. Magwende can be fired for the petty allegations that Mr. Kamanga and his executive applied, there is nothing that grants Dr. Lupasha security in that position should he at some point be seen to be attending to a political figure on the opposite side of the aisle. Football councillors should not allow its leaders to abuse or breach the constitution in the manner Mr. Kamanga is going about things now. A worthy leader should use available avenues such as the FAZ constitution to protect his subjects. One who fails to protect his or her subjects against illegitimate maneuvers as the case has been on Dr. Magwende negates his role to serve but advances personal interests and this is what I would infer from this scenario.

Coming to Gerald and Mr. Chibuye, the jobs they occupied were at some point or another going to be taken away. Yet, there should be decency in the way we treat fellow human beings or those that we assign to carry out duties on our behalf. Firing someone less than two years after being appointed should be accompanied by good reasons. Otherwise, such kind of decisions can only be misconstrued for malice. And it seems malice influenced the sacking of Gerald and Mr Chibuye.

Was Gerald or Mr Chibuye incompetent? Or is there anything we don't know that they did warranting their dismissal?

If there is anyone who has shown incredible levels of incompetence among the people that were appointed after Mr. Kamanga became president, it is the General Secretary. And before any form of reorganization can be done at any level connected to that office, it is he who is supposed to be reorganized.

But it seems suggestion that Mr. Kamanga is garnishing a personal debt off the holder of that office may have some semblance of truth in them. And rearranging that office will mean a personal loss to the president. I hope its just a rumour. Otherwise, the secretariat is malfunctioning at a rate anyone who is concerned and is president would move to show that they mean well for football. No, maybe we, or, I was mistaken.

He probably deceived his way through to the top and succeeded. It happens once or twice but they say you can con some people sometimes, but you can't con all the people all the time.

There are good lessons to draw from the happenings in our football. Insincerity, hypocrisy and deception come in different form but there is a time that mask falls off and all can bear witness. This I guess is the time we are witnessing.