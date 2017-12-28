Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Somali Capital, Mogadishu

Two men dressed in Somali military uniform have killed a civilian in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Dec 27. A witness told Radio Shabelle that the killers riding in a rickshaw abducted the man and shot him dead at Badbado, an IDP camp in the broad-day light.
It's not yet clear the motive behind the murder of the civilian, as no group has yet claimed credit for the organized killing. Mogadishu witnessed a surge in attacks and assassinations in the past few months amidst tight security by special forces tasked with the city's security under stabilization mission.