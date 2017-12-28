Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Civilian in Somali Capital, Mogadishu

Bodies of 13 Somalis believed to have suffocated in the back of a container truck were discovered on Tuesday in a… Read more »

It's not yet clear the motive behind the murder of the civilian, as no group has yet claimed credit for the organized killing. Mogadishu witnessed a surge in attacks and assassinations in the past few months amidst tight security by special forces tasked with the city's security under stabilization mission.

Two men dressed in Somali military uniform have killed a civilian in Mogadishu on Wednesday, Dec 27. A witness told Radio Shabelle that the killers riding in a rickshaw abducted the man and shot him dead at Badbado, an IDP camp in the broad-day light.

