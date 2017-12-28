Somalia: Women in the Senate Pick Shukri Elected As New Chair-Lady

The women senators in Somalia's Upper House Chamber of Federal Parliament have picked Shukri Aden Mohamed as the new chair-lady for a caucus they formed.

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, the speaker of the Senate confirmed that women in the two houses of the Parliment have elected a chair ladies to champion for their rights

Mohamed was elected during a ballot held in Senate House in Mogadishu by 12 women senators, after her rival condender Fadumo Hassan Gariyo has withdrawn from the race.

The women Senators also elected two deputy chair ladies, and a secretary.

Abdullahi has welcomed the women members in the Senate to have a united leadership.