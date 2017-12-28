Burundi: 277 Killed in 2017, Ministry of Public Security Reports

The Ministry of public security rates its achievements at 90%. It says killing cases decreased from 401 in 2016 to 277 in 2017. Civil society activist says 277 people killed is not a small number.

During the presentation of the 2017 report by the ministry of the public security, the minister says there is a significant decrease in crimes compared to the previous year. "Assassinations decreased from 401 in 2016 to 277 in 2017, terrorist acts from 134 in 2016 to 11 in 2017 and illegal possession of firearms decreased from 161 cases in 2016 to 42 in 2017", says Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, minister of public security.

Bunyoni adds that his ministry has achieved a lot throughout this year and rates its achievements at over 90%. "The ministry itself has rated its achievements at 90% but the government has recognized its achievements at 97%. It was given the first place among other ministries during 2017", he says.

Anshaire Nikoyagize, activist of the civil society, says 277 people killed in one year is not a small number and encourages the ministry of public security to redouble their effort to protect the population. "Every person killed is a loss for the country," he says.

Nikoyagize acknowledges the initiative to give the annual report. He, however, calls on the ministry of public security to use this assessment so as to prevent further killings in Burundi. "I appreciate this initiative to make an assessment. It is an opportunity to evaluate their works and adopt other strategies to protect the population", he says.

This civil society activist asks the police to shed more light on different assassinations which are observed in the country. "There are dead bodies found everywhere especially in rivers. The police should conduct investigations to let us know why those people are killed and who kill them," he says, adding that there are cases of disappearance which are neglected.

There were reports of rising crimes and cases of people reported missing since 2015 when the political crisis broke out.