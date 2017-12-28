28 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Musanze Hold APR in League Match

By Peter Kamasa

Sixteen-time national league champions, APR played a 1-all draw against visitors Musanze FC at Kigali Stadium yesterday. The draw saw APR remain in third position on the league table with three points behind leaders SC Kiyovu.

APR took the lead in the first half before Musanze equalized through a spot kick towards the end of second half.

APR's Muhadjir Hakizimana scored a stunning goal in the 52nd minute through an assist from Emmanuel Imanishimwe. Musanze equalized through Wai Yeka with a spot kick in the 83rd minute after substitute Obed Imurora was fouled.

In another game played, Amagaju beat Gicumbi 4-1 at Gicumbi Stadium.

APR remain in third position with 17 points one behind AS Kigali and three points behind leaders SC Kiyovu with 20 points, followed by AS Kigali with 18.

Rayon Sports are in fifth place with 15 points same as Sunrise, Police and Mukura.

After match-day 10 fixtures, the league will take a break to allow the national team to take part in CHAN 2018 finals in Morocco from January 12 through February 4.

Amavubi will hold a ten-day training camp in Tunisia from January 2 to 11 before connecting to Morocco. The Rwandan delegation to CHAN will depart for Tunisia on New Year to start preparations ahead of their opening Group C encounter against 2014 champions Libya on January 15 in Tangier. Amavubi will also face Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in the group.

Wednesday

APR 1-1 Musanze

Gicumbi 1-4 Amagaju

