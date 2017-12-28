28 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Arrested for Spate of Armed Robberies in Joburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three men were arrested for a spate of armed robberies in Gauteng, in which they allegedly followed people from banks and accosted them at gunpoint, the Hawks said on Thursday.

"A multi-agency crack team...monitored the suspects' movements on Wednesday. The trio were allegedly seen moving around different shopping malls in and around Johannesburg," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

The men, aged 30, 27 and 22, were tracked down heading towards Alberton and police decided to "take them down".

"The team seized two unlicensed firearms and the car the suspects were using. It was established that it had been hijacked in Norkem Park early this month."

Mulaudzi said investigations were underway to establish links between the men and the firearms seized to other crimes.

The men, all from Tembisa, are to appear at the Alberton Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.