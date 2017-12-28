27 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rancher Gilfred Powys Trampled to Death By Elephant

By Mwangi Ndirangu

The Director of Suiyan Ranch in Laikipia County Gilfred Powys was on Wednesday afternoon trampled to death by an elephant.

Senior Kenya Wildlife Service warden in charge of Laikipia County Richard Chepkwony said the rancher was killed near a watering point in the ranch at around 1.30pm.

Police said Mr Powys had left his car at a distance and was walking toward the dam which is the watering point for the wild animals.

"One of the elephants charged and trampled him to death," Laikipia County police boss Simon Kipkeu said.

Suiyan Ranch Manager Archie Vorsproy declined to discuss the incident with the press.

"I am not ready to speak to any media at this point," he said.

