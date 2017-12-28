Rwanda: Volleyball - UNIK Sign Mbonyuwontuma as Coach

University of Kibungo Volleyball Club (UNIK) have signed Jean Luc Mbonyuwontuma as their new head coach from Sport-S in Uganda on a two-year contract, according to UNIK president, Laurent Ngarambe.

Mbonyuwontuma has been player/assistant coach at Sport-S since 2015 after spells with Kigali Volleyball Club, APR, University of Rwanda and UNIK.

The 34-year-old Mbonyuwontuma replaces Dominique Ntawangundi, who left the Ngoma-based club after nine years to join Kirehe VC last month.

"Mbonyuwontuma started work last week to prepare the team for the new season," Ngarambe told Times Sport on Wednesday. The men's league will start on January 13.

UNIK, who won the league in 2015 but failed to qualify for the Playoffs last season have lost several key players, among them; Vincent Dusabimana, Eugene Tuyishimire and Fabrice Rugina, who joined league champions Gisagara and Olivier Ntagengwa to Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Gisagara and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will represent Rwanda at the 2018 Africa Club Championships.