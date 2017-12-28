28 December 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - UNIK Sign Mbonyuwontuma as Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

University of Kibungo Volleyball Club (UNIK) have signed Jean Luc Mbonyuwontuma as their new head coach from Sport-S in Uganda on a two-year contract, according to UNIK president, Laurent Ngarambe.

Mbonyuwontuma has been player/assistant coach at Sport-S since 2015 after spells with Kigali Volleyball Club, APR, University of Rwanda and UNIK.

The 34-year-old Mbonyuwontuma replaces Dominique Ntawangundi, who left the Ngoma-based club after nine years to join Kirehe VC last month.

"Mbonyuwontuma started work last week to prepare the team for the new season," Ngarambe told Times Sport on Wednesday. The men's league will start on January 13.

UNIK, who won the league in 2015 but failed to qualify for the Playoffs last season have lost several key players, among them; Vincent Dusabimana, Eugene Tuyishimire and Fabrice Rugina, who joined league champions Gisagara and Olivier Ntagengwa to Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

Gisagara and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) will represent Rwanda at the 2018 Africa Club Championships.

Rwanda

How Rwanda Plans to Grow Export Base

Rwanda's exports have increased four-fold in the last decade from just $400 million in 2007 to US$1.6 billion (about… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.