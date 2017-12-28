Angola: System of Financing Local Administration Organs Approved

Luanda — The Cabinet Council last Wednesday approved the system of financing the local administration organs, at a session chaired by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

The move happens in the ambit of the process of organising the public finances management system at local level, ANGOP has learnt.

The document outlines the forms of providing financial resources to local administration organs for the pursuit of the activities at their level.

Still in this ambit, the Cabinet Council also passed the Juridical Framework for the Levying of Taxes, Issuing of Licences and collection of other revenues by the local administrations.

The Cabinet also approved the budgetary execution report for the second and third quarters of the year 2017.