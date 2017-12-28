27 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

South Sudan: 22 Killed, 18 Injured in Inter-Clan War

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Andrew Green/IRIN
Displacement camp in Minkaman, Awerial County, South Sudan
By Joseph Oduha

At least 22 people have been killed in inter-clan clashes in South Sudan, a local government official has said.

The fighting, the latest in a series of attacks between rival communities, occurred in Bor South in central Jonglei State, some 200 kilometres north of the capital Juba.

CLASHES

The Commissioner of Bor South County, Deng Mabior, said about 18 people were also critically injured during the clashes which occurred over the weekend.

He added that many people have been displaced.

According to local media reports, the conflict erupted over ownership of grazing land and the naming of a village - one want its name Panweel retained while another group is seeking to have it renamed to Anuet.

Jonglei State's Minister of Information, Deng Akech, also confirmed the incident. He said the military was deployed to the area to ease the tension.

"The situation is currently under control of the army. The army is doing a good job by also talking to them about peace. But the challenge now is on the humanitarian aspect," Mr Mabior told a local radio station.

INVESTIGATE

The regional government said it would investigate the conflict and arrest those found to have instigated the violence.

"What we are trying to do now is to make sure that the situation is contained," Mr Mabior said.

Rival pastoralists and farming communities in South Sudan have a long and bloody history of tit-for-tat attacks.

The fighting has worsened amidst the disintegration of society during the four-year civil war, which began in December 2013.

According to the United Nations, half the country is in need of emergency food and a third has been forced from their homes.

More on This

IGAD Told to Hold South Sudan Leaders Accountable

The South Sudan Chamber of Commerce has challenged regional bloc Igad to stem the flow weapons to the country. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.