28 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: TCN Restores Electricity After Kano Transformer Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has restored electricity to Dan Agundi area of Kano state after a 60MVA transformer at the substation was burnt last Thursday.

In a statement by the spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the company said the two day blackout in some parts of Kano was resolved after it transferred some of the loads in the affected areas to Dakata substation and the balance to the second transformer at the Dan Agundi Substation.

The company is also collaborating with Kano State Government to remove structures under the Kumbotso-Dan Agundi132kV line Right of Way (ROW). "Once the illegal structures under ROW are cleared, the Kumbotso-Dan Agundi 132kV line would be re-conductored to increase the capacity of the line to provide adequate power to the substation at Dan Agundi," it stated.

TCN said it will upgrade Dan Agundi and Dakata 132kV substations with additional 100MVA transformers but has to re-conductor the two 132kV lines from Kumbotso while it completes installation for the two 100MVA transformers at Dan Agundi and Kumbotso, a new 330kV substation at Rimin Zakara and that of Walalambe to improve power transmission.

Nigeria

8 Things to Do in 2018

1 Write yourself a letter Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.