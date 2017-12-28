Nigeria: TCN Restores Electricity After Kano Transformer Fire

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has restored electricity to Dan Agundi area of Kano state after a 60MVA transformer at the substation was burnt last Thursday.

In a statement by the spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the company said the two day blackout in some parts of Kano was resolved after it transferred some of the loads in the affected areas to Dakata substation and the balance to the second transformer at the Dan Agundi Substation.

The company is also collaborating with Kano State Government to remove structures under the Kumbotso-Dan Agundi132kV line Right of Way (ROW). "Once the illegal structures under ROW are cleared, the Kumbotso-Dan Agundi 132kV line would be re-conductored to increase the capacity of the line to provide adequate power to the substation at Dan Agundi," it stated.

TCN said it will upgrade Dan Agundi and Dakata 132kV substations with additional 100MVA transformers but has to re-conductor the two 132kV lines from Kumbotso while it completes installation for the two 100MVA transformers at Dan Agundi and Kumbotso, a new 330kV substation at Rimin Zakara and that of Walalambe to improve power transmission.