Cameroon: Maritime Fisheries - Scanning for Ways to Overcome Challenges

The 54th general assembly of the Maritime Fisheries Development Fund held in Douala on Friday.

Aquaculture is progressively becoming a priority sector in Cameroon and confirms its growth potential and its ability to contribute to food security, to the creation of direct and indirect jobs (production, related marketing services, processing, conservation, transport, provision of inputs and equipment) and the improvement of the incomes of the populations.

This was the assessment made during the 54th ordinary general assembly of the Maritime Fisheries Development Fund (CDPM) in Douala presided over by the Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal industries, Dr. Taiga, December 22.

The processing of Cameroonian aquaculture is a reality and although the system of collection of statistical data and information is not yet developed, the signs of an improvement of certain indicators are perceptible, and the fish of aquaculture has begun to appear in the shopping basket.

However, despite these significant advances, much remains to be done to see all the hopes placed in aquaculture come true. New challenges have emerged: the management of medium- sized and commercially oriented farms, the promotion and marketing of aquaculture products, the formulation and manufacture of fish feeds based on local products and byproducts in the perspective of reducing production costs etc.

How to overcome these challenges for a better 2018 was an important feature of the general assembly.

The technical balance sheet for 2015-2017 is marked by an extension of the field of intervention of the PMP, which in addition to the traditional activities related to sea and continental fisheries, has expanded more recently to the development of aquaculture in general and commercial aquaculture in particular.

The promotion of innovations (above the ground breeding on farms and closed circuit in hatcheries), improved inputs (aquaculture seeds or fried and granulated feeds) and associated technical systems and itineraries continued. Some 789 people visited the Aquaculture Pilot Unit (UPAI) of Logbaba in 2017.

The main objective of CDPM is to contribute to the improvement of fisheries and aquaculture practices. This includes pig, chicken, beef, sheep and goat sectors, fisheries, aquaculture and unconventional livestock.