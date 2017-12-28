Cameroon: CIRBC - 2018 Budget Stands At Fcfa Six Billion

The 11th ordinary session of the management board of the "Chantal Biya" Research Centre took place yesterday, December 27, 2017.

Members of the Management Committee of the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Centre for Research on Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS (CIRCB) yesterday held their 11th management board session during which some FCFA six billion was adopted as the budget for 2018.

Speaking to the press, the Director of the CIRCB, Professor Alexis Ndjolo, said although there is a slight drop in the budget as compared to the ending year, it will meet the operations of the research centre for the coming year and falls within instructions from hierarchy to reduce expenditure as regard finance.

The management session lasted over four-hours, and was chaired by the President of the Management Committee of the Chantal Biya International Reference Centre, Jean Stéphane Biatcha.

During the session, members examined the activities of the centre for the year which is rounding off, reports from the scientific committee and the centre's collaboration with national and international partners.

The Deputy Director of CIRCB, Dr Godwin Nchinda said so far the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Centre for Research on Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS (CIRCB), is the only centre in the country doing resistance testing for HIV drugs, viral load (CD4) counts which is important in the clinical management of HIV, quality assurance for all centres doing CD4 counts in the country as well as training of young Cameroonians and international partners in doing research in the domain of HIV/AIDS.

Dr Nchinda noted that research at the CIRCB has clearly demonstrated that the transmission of HIV from mother- to-child has reduced from 6.16 per cent to 5.15 per cent from 2015- 2016. When the centre started the early infant diagnosis programme, it is revealed that the HIV prevalence rate of infected children born of HIV mothers was about 12 per cent.

This figure has drastically dropped to about 60 per cent, the Deputy Director of CIRCB underscored. With a 2018 budget of FCFA six billion, the centre will continue its focus on prevention and management of people living with HIV, particularly the mother-to-child transmission of HIV, intensify research on HIV patient's resistance to the anti-retroviral drugs, step up its strides in developing a vaccine against HIV as well as early infant diagnosis of HIV infection and clinical analysis of viral load.