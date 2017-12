Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi is expected to pay his first visit to the country's northeastern semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

Sources at Villa Somalia told Radio Shabelle that President Farmajo will travel to Bosaso in the coming days to attend an event to open a new Airport in Bosaso, the port city on Gulf of Aden.

The President is also schedualed to hold talks with Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas and other state officails during his visit in the region.