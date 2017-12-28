Somalia: Govt Reclaims Its Airspace Control From ICAO

The Federal government of Somalia has opened new flight info center inside Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport on Thursday, Dec 28.

A colorful ceremony to launch the newly built center has been held at the Airport with attendance of government ministers, MPs and other key guests, including diplomats.

Somalia fully takes over managing airspace and provision of air navigation services from UN's ICAO which controlled Somalia airspace since 1992 after the civil war broke out.

A sophisticated equipment was installed in the center with the help of foreign experts, and the country will be able to manage the airspace despite challenges.