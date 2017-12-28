28 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Reclaims Its Airspace Control From ICAO

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Federal government of Somalia has opened new flight info center inside Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport on Thursday, Dec 28.

A colorful ceremony to launch the newly built center has been held at the Airport with attendance of government ministers, MPs and other key guests, including diplomats.

Somalia fully takes over managing airspace and provision of air navigation services from UN's ICAO which controlled Somalia airspace since 1992 after the civil war broke out.

A sophisticated equipment was installed in the center with the help of foreign experts, and the country will be able to manage the airspace despite challenges.

Somalia

13 Somalis Found Dead in a Container Truck

Bodies of 13 Somalis believed to have suffocated in the back of a container truck were discovered on Tuesday in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.