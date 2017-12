Al Shabaab militants were reported to have beheaded a Somali man whom it accused of raping a girl in the southern town of Janale in Lower Shabelle region.

The man whose name has not been identified was beheaded publicly in an open ground in the town on Wednesday afternoon, according to local residents.

Hundreds of people have watched the execution of the man.

Al Shabaab often carries out such killings against the people convicted of rape, espionage, and robbery in the areas under its control.