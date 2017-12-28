Angola: WHO Recognises Angolan Government's Work in Health Sector

Luanda — The representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Angola, Hernando Gudelo, on Wednesday in Caxito, north-western Bengo Province, recognised the efforts of the Angolan Executive towards improving the national health system.

The senior WHO official spoke to ANGOP after witnessing the opening of the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis in Bengo Province.

He said the Angolan authorities have been making a noticeable effort to improve the country's health system, which needs everyone's support, including that of WHO, local and international organisations.

He went on to say that since the end of the civil war in Angola there has been a gradual increase in health units, workers and institutions turned to the training of health technicians, as a result of the investments that have been made by the Executive in this sector.

He also confirmed that the Angolan Health Ministry has been investigating alleged cases of microcephaly, having resorted to better laboratorial tests outside the country.