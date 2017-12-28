Nigeria: Irregular Maintenance Cause of Refineries Poor Performance - Stakeholders

Kaduna — Following the recent scarcity of the Premium Motor Sprit (PMS) also known as petrol, stakeholders have attributed that irregular Turn-Around Maintenance (TAM) for refineries across the country led to the present sub-optimal operation of refineries in Nigeria.

This formed part of the observations in a communiqué issued at the end of the 5th annual capacity-building workshop for media practitioners organised by the Kaduna Refining and Petro-Chemical Company (KRPC) and signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the communiqué drafting committee, Saxone Akhaine and Emelda Odor respectively.

They however noted that the new drive towards a rehabilitated and autonomous KRPC through the Operating and Marketing (O&M) model is a welcome development.

They further called on mainstream practitioners to take the lead in the narratives in the social media to bridge the gap which encourages fake news, saying fake news is a threat to the journalism profession.

They considered the need to review the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) concept to reflect inclusiveness for mutual benefits between KRPC and its host communities, while journalists were tasked to champion the cause.

Papers presented include "Fake News, The 'New Normal' In Modern Journalism?", "Evolving Community and Security Synergy in the Oil and Gas Industry.", "Media and Citizens Synergy for New Frontiers in Oil and Gas Industry" and "KRPC/Media Synergy: Expectations of the Media for a Robust Relationship."