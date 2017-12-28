Nigeria: Why APC May Lose Ekiti Governorship Election, By Oni

Ado-Ekiti — A Former Governor of Ekiti State and Deputy Chairman, South of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni, yesterday cautioned that the party may lose the 2018 governorship election if it fails to present a popular candidate.Speaking at the end of the year party organised for the APC members in Ifaki- Ekiti, Oni urged the delegates not to mortgage their future by voting for the highest bidder at the primaries.

"They shouldn't turn profiteers because they have two options, which is either take money from politicians and get temporary relief or vote for the right candidate to win the general elections, so that the APC can control both the state and the federal for more dividends of democracy to come to our state," he said.

He said what was paramount to the John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NEC) was how to get credible candidate that could win election in Ekiti, adding that the party presently has no preferred candidate among the aspirants.

Oni advised those he described as weak aspirants to weigh the options and step down for a more formidable aspirant to streamline the number of those vying for the position to a manageable number.He stated that contrary to speculations, the election would not create enmity between him and former Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is being rumoured to be interested in the race.

"What I expect from APC is a free, fair and credible primary. The primary to any party is to pick a candidate who can win election. "That is why it is important for us to listen to what the people want. This should be our objective and not the profit the delegates will make."

Oni argued that although there was hunger in the country, every one must do the right thing, pointing out that even if the highest bidders bring their money, delegates could collect such money and still go ahead and vote for a candidate that could win the state for the APC.

"Ekiti election is very critical to APC. It is critical to our election in Osun State and the two elections are critical to 2019, because we have to win again. I want to say that I won't leave the party even if I am not picked as a loyal party man," he added.