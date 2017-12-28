28 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scenario - a Populist South Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marius Oosthuizen

In 2018/2019 Cyril Ramaphosa will likely become South Africa's fifth state president. He will be faced with an economic mountain to climb, youth unemployment that's creeping to near 50%, and an impatient population, average age only 27.

The eyes of the world will be on Ramaphosa to see whether he can continue the legacy of the Rainbow nation's icon, Nelson Mandela, who dreamed of a united, prosperous and equal South Africa.

It is in the interests of all South Africans to work together under Ramaphosa's leadership to realise that dream. But, a strident African nationalist populism has metastasized into the African National Congress (ANC). It calls for the "expropriation without compensation" of property and the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank. These are now policies of the ANC.

Unless arrested, this leftist policy drift signals a coming collectivist-populist revolution within the two decades, under the guise of "redress for apartheid". Such a collapse of the social contract will fundamentally change South Africa.

While the analysts ponder the first term of a Ramaphosa presidency, I thought to sketch a post-revolution South Africa, so that citizens can decide now, whether that is what we want for our country. Perhaps a peek...

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.