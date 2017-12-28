Nigeria: Prioritise Maritime Bills, Expert Tells National Assembly

The Chairman, Port Consultative Council (PCC) Chief Kunle Folarin, has urged the National Assembly to prioritise Maritime Bills to improve infrastructure in the port industry.

Folarin, a Maritime Economist, made the call in an interview with the NAN in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said "these are bills that are strategic to Nigeria's economic development.

"The bills are strategic to Nigerian maritime security and I believe there is something wrong somewhere for the National Assembly not passing the bills.

"We need to persuade and beg the legislators to pass the bills but the bills can only be passed if they are prioritised.

"More than 10 maritime bills are lying at the National Assembly in the past 12 years and if they decide to pass five of the bills during this 8th Republic, it would be good."

Folarin added that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) could not fully answer the questions of port concession, noting that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) too could not move on with maritime security and the coast guard due to the non-passage of the bills.

He explained that the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC) was still waiting for full implementation of its Port Economic regulatory role.

NAN