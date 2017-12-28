Nigeria: Your Lack of Oversight of Oil Sector Behind Scarcity, ASUU Tells Buhari

Ibadan — The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has situated the lingering fuel crisis nationwide on the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee the oil sector.

The University of Ibadan (UI) chapter chairman of the association, Dr Deji Omole, who laid the blame yesterday in Ibadan, regretted that the occupation of the Minister of Petroleum by the President could not bring succour to Nigerians by ensuring that the nation's four refineries function optimally.

He described the current crisis as shameful" because in almost the three years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, there has been no change in the oil sector."Omole noted that neither the ruling political group nor the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) had solutions to the problems facing the masses going by the benefit of hindsight.

The ASUU chairman stated that the citizens appear to have been defrauded by the government when the President said he was overseeing the ministry to engender positive results.Omole, while baring his mind as guest of the month at the Oyo State Correspondents' Chapel, stated that those leading the country do not believe in it, hence the lack of commitment to solving its myriad of problems.

His words: "That we cannot refine oil for local consumption let alone export is a shame. This is still happening because those leading us do not believe in Nigeria. It is unfortunate that those leading this country run abroad for health, education and even save stolen funds there. They only preside over a country they do not believe in. The Government of Buhari has continued to slide down the budget allocation to education. Now, corruption is official because the government only makes noise rather than fight the scourge."

The ASUU boss maintained that nothing would change in the education and health sectors since the President believes his family could school and seek quality healthcare services abroad.

According to Omole, nearly 75per cent of the nation's qualified doctors had gone abroad to seek greener pastures with the rest contemplating leaving for countries that can guarantee them quality welfare schemes.