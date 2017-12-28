28 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari's Son, Yusuf, Yet to Be Flown Abroad, Still At Abuja Hospital

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Nasir Ayitogo and Sani Tukur

Yusuf, President Muhammadu Buhari's son, who was involved in an accident was still at Cedar Crest Hospital in Apo, Abuja as at 11:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Yusuf broke his limb and sustained a severe head injury on Tuesday night when he had a motorbike accident in Gwarinpa, Abuja, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Although a presidency source told PREMIUM TIMES he may be flown abroad for treatment, a visit to the private hospital on Thursday showed he was still receiving treatment there.

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, and that of the senate president, Toyin Saraki, where some of the officials seen at the hospital when PREMIUM TIMES visited.

Garba Shehu, Mr. Buhari's spokesperson, also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Yusuf was yet to be flown abroad.

"It's not true," he said in a telephone call when asked about being flown abroad.

No further details were provided.

More detail later ...

