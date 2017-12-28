Uganda: 21 Ugandan Referees Receive FIFA Badges

Photo: Daily News

21 Ugandan referees have been handed their FIFA badges for 2018 at a ceremony held at FUFA House in Mengo yesterday.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) president Eng. Moses Magogo urged the Ugandan referees to uphold the key values of integrity, performance and fitness to guarantee their status as FIFA referees.

"It is very important for you to understand the process we are undertaking. We are trying to be open and transparent as much as we can in the process of determining Ugandans to the international list. It is about integrity, performance and fitness. For as long as you have those 3, you will be on the list for as long as the rules of the game", said Magogo.

"Fufa's mission is to be the number one football nation in Africa on and off the field, and that includes referees. To achieve that we have put in place a system that will reject you if you don't meet the criteria, we want to have the best referees", added Magogo.

Magogo further advised the referees to be cautious about their conduct both on and off the pitch since they are international referees.

Issa Masembe who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked Fufa's referees standing committee for the opportunity and trust placed in them and promised not to disappoint the country.

The list of Uganda FIFA referees 2018;

Male referees: Miiro Brian Nsubuga, Muhabi Alex, Ssali Mashood, Sabilla Ali Chelangat and Oloya William.

Assistant referees; Ssonko Mark, Okello Lee, Katenya Ronald, Okello Dick, Balikoowa Musa Ngobi and Masembe Issa.

Beach soccer: Kintu Ivan Bayige, Mugerwa Shafic and Ssenteza Muhammad

Women referees: Ssemmambo Aisah Nabikko, Naigaga Habiba and Nabadda Shamirah

Women assistant referees; Nantabo Lydia Wanyama, Nagaddya Catherine Cynthia, Nakitto Marex Nkumbi and Mutonyi Jane