South Africa: Glebelands Arrest Commended

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended KwaZulu-Natal police for arresting a suspected murderer at the Glebelands Hostels.

Mondli Mthethwa is believed to be linked to two murders at the Glebelands Hostel as well as other murder cases in the Bhekithemba area.

SAPS members traced the man and he was searched and found in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition. He was arrested on Christmas Eve and appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"The arrest and appearance in court of this suspected criminal brings hope to the people of Umlazi, especially those who stay at the Glebelands Hostels," Minister Mbalula said on Thursday.

He said he saluted the work of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS following the arrest and seizure of firearms, ammunition and many other dangerous weapons which have been taken off the streets to fight the scourge of violent crimes in the province.

The notorious hostel in Umlazi has seen a spate of murders over the past few years.

Several witnesses before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry - tasked with investigating political killings in the province - have testified that Glebelands is a haven for hitmen who operate throughout KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces.

The Minister went on to thank the people of Umlazi for their continued support of the efforts made by SAPS in bringing about safety at their community.