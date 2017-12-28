28 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Weighs in On Media Reports On Denel

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is no government decision on the possible selling of a stake in state-owned arms manufacturer, Denel, to optimise its financial position and there are no options presented for consideration as yet.

This was the assurance from Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday, following media reports attributed to a reply by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to a Parliamentary question.

"As correctly indicated in the response by Minister Lynne Brown, there is no government decision on the matter and no options presented for consideration yet. In an event that such a consideration or decision is made, government will have to carefully determine which parts of the Denel SoC should be sold, through which model and to whom," said the Minister in a statement.

The Minister said both the department and Armscor continue to engage with Denel to ensure that the country's strategic and sovereign capabilities are sustained and that any solutions to the current challenges do not have a negative impact on the operational readiness of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"It is for this reason that we believe that any decision in this regard will have to involve due consultation with all stakeholders, especially the SANDF."

The Minister went on to express her concern regarding the media speculation, saying they may send a wrong message to the industry as well as the financial markets during sensitive negotiations on Denel's financial situation.

"It is important that we conclude the current discussions, and that any decision that government will make in this regard, will be an outcome of this important consultation."

Denel has recently been faced with financial challenges which gave rise to fears it would not be able to pay salaries.

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.