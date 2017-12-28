South Africa: 'Take Care of People With Special Needs'

Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi has urged communities to not only look after one another but to also look after those with special needs.

Speaking at a year-end function at the Evuxaxeni Hospital in Giyani, Minister Muthambi said communities must emulate the humility displayed by struggle stalwart OR Tambo.

"The year of Oliver Reginald Tambo, 2017 is coming to an end. I want to mention that the best way to celebrate the life and times of this leader is to take care of our own. By coming together in the manner we are doing, is the best way to emulate his leadership.

"As part of honouring OR Tambo, I want to appeal to the hospital and community to engage in public awareness about the plight of these mental health care users so that the community can know how to approach matters as far as the well-being of these people is concerned," said Minister Muthambi on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) adopted the hospital in Limpopo in 2014.

"We have made some undertakings to try to improve the lives of our people for the better and we have kept the promise. We continue to work hard to try to build a better life for all," said Minister Muthambi.

Through such efforts, government is re-affirming its commitment to building a caring society.

"The central theme that reverberate through all the government work under the leadership of President Jacob Zuma is that of taking care of our people, especially people with specialised needs, and this find expression in the Batho Pele Principles as championed by my department," she said.

The Minister also spoke of the importance of the eight Batho Pele principles that are geared towards bringing services to people through consultation, service standards, access, courtesy, information, openness and transparency, redress and value for money.

The department has donated two television sets to the hospital. In addition, six soccer balls and 10 aprons were also given, while the process of establishing a mobile library is underway.