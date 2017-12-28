South Africa: Say Goodbye to 2017 in Style!

Joburg's rich diversity of cultures will once again be on display when the annual Joburg Carnival and New Year's Eve events take place on 31 December 2017.

The City of Joburg says it is making this year's festivities all about South Africa's popular and diverse music artists.

The carnival has become a tradition that celebrates the city's reputation as a melting pot of different cultural traditions, it calls for Joburgers to take pride in their city and come together to celebrate its pulsating energy and diversity.

The carnival will start at 12pm from Hillbrow, Kotze Street. The procession will then move from Hillbrow, through the streets of the inner city, along Rahima Moosa Street (previously Jeppe Street) into Newtown at the Mary Fitzgerald Square precinct.

The carnival will end at 5pm.

The very popular and much anticipated Joburg New Year's Eve event will start at 6pm and will feature two stages at Mary Fitzgerald Square and Newtown Park.

Various genres of music including Afropop, hip hop and house will represent the eclectic rhythms and cosmopolitan mix of the people of Joburg that makes the city unique. Music artists will entertain the crowd and join them to party into the early hours of 2018.

According to the city, there will be live performances from The Soil, Nadia Nakai, Bucie, Samthing Soweto, Euphonik, KO, Reason, Ms Cosmo and many more.

Cooler boxes, alcohol, hubbly bubbly pipes, fireworks and weapons will not be allowed into the New Year's Eve event venue. There will be a strong law enforcement presence to maintain law and order and Emergency Management Services will be present to attend to all emergencies on the night.

The city urges event goers, people of Johannesburg as well as the rest of the country to enjoy the New Year celebrations in a spirit of peace and safety, not to consume too much alcohol and to drive safely on the roads during this festive season.