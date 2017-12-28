28 December 2017

Somalia: Hirshabelle State Announce War Against Al-Shabaab

The President of Somalia's HirShabelle state Mr Mohamed Abdi Ware has announced war against Alshabab. The president said that the state's army, Somali National Army and AMISOM peacekeeping troops will take part in the war to eradicate Alshabab from the region which will, in turn, make all the roads that are closed to be accessible.

"Soon a military operation will be carried out through a collaboration of the Somali National Army, AMISOM troops and the HirShabelle's army. The objective is to unanimously wage war on Alshabab and open roads that are closed," said the President.

President Ware also told the parliament that he was elected at a time when there were many challenges due to political differences between the federal government and those of the regional states which arose from conflicts in the Gulf States but those issues have now been solved.

The region's parliament has yesterday approved a list of new cabinet members that was proposed by the president.

