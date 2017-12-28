28 December 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius Signs Bilateral Air Services Agreements With Several Countries

The Mauritius delegation at the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations Event (ICAN) 2017, had air services negotiations with six countries, namely Chile, Ghana, Morocco, Namibia, Russian Federation and Lao People's Democratic Republic. The Conference, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka from 4 to 8 December 2017.

The delegation also initiated three Bilateral Air Services Agreements and signed three corresponding Memoranda of Understanding with Ghana, Namibia and Morocco.

On the occasion, Mauritius signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement with the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. Agreed Minutes and a Codeshare Framework Agreement between Mauritius and the Republic of Chile were also signed.

Furthermore, Mauritius and the Russian Federation signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, where provisions have been made for codeshare rights between the designated airlines of either Contracting Party and airlines of any third country.

