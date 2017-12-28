28 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Health Ministry Bans Sale, Use of Shisha

Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation
A reveller smokes shisha at a bar in Kisii town on December 25, 2017.
By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has banned the sale or use of shisha in Kenya.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko confirmed that the ban takes immediate effect.

Those who contravene the legal notice by even importing, advertising, manufacturing it, promoting it or distributing it, risk penalisation.

"No person shall import, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, use, advertise, promote or distribute shisha in Kenya."

"No person shall allow, promote, facilitate or encourage or do anything to allow, promote, facilitate or encourage shisha smoking in Kenya," the legal notice reads.

The move is in response to concerns raised with regard to its regulation.

