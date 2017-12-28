28 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boy, 7, and Woman Killed After Rock Smashes Car On N2

Tagged:

Related Topics

A seven-year-old boy and a woman were killed when a rock was apparently thrown onto the car they had been travelling in on the N2 highway between Tongaat and Ballito, north of Durban, authorities said on Thursday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst alleged that the rock had been thrown from a nearby bridge on Wednesday night.

However, police said it was unclear whether it had been thrown, or if it fell.

"At this stage, police are investigating whether the rock was thrown or fell from the bridge," Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24.

Umhlali police are investigating, she said.

There were conflicting reports around the number of people in the car during the incident, and their relationship to each other.

It is understood that the occupants of the vehicle had been en route to Stanger.

Source: News24

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.