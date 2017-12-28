Kenya: Kivutha Launches Universal Health Cover for Makueni Residents

Machakos — Makueni county residents are set to benefit from free out and inpatient services in all nine sub-county hospitals in the county.

This follows the launch of a universal health care program for its residents which commenced on Wednesday and is expected to continue for the next two days where massive registration will take place.

The initiative was flagged off by Governor Kivutha Kibwana at Mulala sub-county.

Kibwana termed the program as the best New Year gift to the people of Makueni County.

The program is targeting over 8,000 residential homes based in the county and beyond.

Under this initiative, 200,000 people are targeted where each household per year will pay five hundred shillings in order to benefit.

Speaking during the launch, Makueni Health Executive Dr. Andrew Mulwa said any individual above 65 years will not pay for the cover and will receive free treatment.