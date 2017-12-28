Photo: New Era

Namibia's Brave Warriors in action.

A 27-member Brave Warriors squad accompanied by the technical team left for Tunisia from Hosea Kutako International Airport on Wednesday afternoon for a two week training camp in Tunis prior to the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

The Brave Warriors will be based in Tunis for the next two weeks where they are expected to play a number of friendly matches before leaving for Morocco on 11 January 2018.

During the training camp, the technical is expected to trim the squad to 23 players following the dropping of Penda Mongudhi, Jackson Johannes, Hubert Mingeri and Kennedy Eib from the initial 31-men training camp.

Wangu Gome is unavailable because he is signing for Platinum Stars in South Africa, while Itamunua Keimuine replaced Muna Katupose who misses out due to injury.

Tigers left winger Benyamin Nenkavu who was not on the initial 31 passed his fitness test after being cleared by the medial and technical team of his persistent knee injury which has kept him out of the league action for over a month and is set to continue training with the rest of the team.

Coach Ricardo Mannetti expressed his satisfaction with preparations so far, saying the players had shown great commitment during the training period.

"We are looking at doing well during the tournament. Our goal is to get out of the group stage, as everyone is considering us as underdogs. The underdog also has a bite and we will compete with all the teams in our group," he said.

No major injuries were reported by Mannetti, who said a couple of players had a few knocks here and there, which the team doctor was monitoring and did not pose a serious threat.

Captain Ronald Ketjijere said the spirit in camp was high and the team is looking forward to the tournament.

His views were echoed by University of Namibia's top goal scorer Edmund Kambanda, who declared his readiness for his first major tournament.

Namibia will face Ivory Coast on 14 January, Uganda on 18 January in Marrakech and a clash with Zambia in Casablanca in the final group game on 22 January with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The 2018 Chan tournament will be played between 12 January and 4 February 2018.

The list Brave Warriors players traveling to Tunis is as follows:

Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Loydt Kazapua, Calvin Spiegel, Ferdinand Karongee, Tiberius Lombard, Charles Hambira, Tjiuana-tja Tjinotjiua, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Hendrick Somaeb, Petrus Shitembi, Benyamin Nenkavu, Ronald Ketjijere, Emilio Martin, Absalom Iimbondi, Roger Katjiteo, Kleopas Useb, Gregory Auchumeb, Vitapi Ngaruka, Panduleni Nekundi, Junius Theophilus, Riaan Hanamub, Oswaldo Xamseb, Itamunua Keimuine and Himeezembi Hengombe.

- Nampa