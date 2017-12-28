Rwanda: Lioneyes to Headline Reggae Concert in Kigali

Photo: Supplied

Lioneyes Jasporah will headline the Roots Reggae At The Control reggae concerts.

Reggae music lovers are in for a treat, with a three-in-one reggae concert dubbed 'Roots Reggae At The Control.'

The concerts are organized by reggae musician Lioneyes Jasporah from the One Cell Foundation, a roots reggae band based in Brussels, Belgium. The band was formed in 2014.

The concerts kick off today, Thursday December 28th, at the Inema Art Center in Kacyiru. The show is a highly billed year-ender for Inema's Thursday Happy Hour, a popular weekly musical jam session that has become a prominent fixture on Kigali's nightlife circuit.

After the Inema Concert, the party will head to Rebero hill, at Alpha and Omega on January 1 2018. On January 6, the last show will be staged at the Mulindi Japan One Love Project in Kimihurura.

The concerts will also be spiced up with other local reggae acts like 2T Reggae Man, Holy Jah Doves, Lion Imanzi, and the Strong Voice Band. On the DJ decks will be DJ Reggae Zone.

Lioneyes Jasporah, the main act has been living in Brussels, Belgium where he relocated from Rwanda in 1994. In 2003, he made a rare homecoming, that time to design the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi.

His music focuses on universal themes like feelings, color, identity, love, and unity.

At the concerts, he will unveil the songs off the band's latest album, Space and Memory, of which Lioeyes says. "There is no time without memory, because memory creates time."