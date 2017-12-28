28 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Katsina's Governor Masari Sacks Commissioner to Give Room for 'Active Politician'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has fired the state's Commissioner of Education, Halimatu Idris.

The removal of Mrs. Idris, a professor, takes effect immediately.

A press release signed by the governor's spokesperson, Abdu Labaran, quoted a letter personally signed by the Governor thanking Mrs. Idris for the services she rendered as Commissioner of Education.

In the letter titled, "Letter of Appreciation and Disengagement", dated December, 21, 2017, Mr. Masari said the former commissioner's "contributions for(to) the development of the Education Sector in particularly and the Government in general can not be over emphasized".

He said during her term as commissioner, "schools were rehablitated and upgraded, new ones were constructed, teachers were trained and the atmosphere made more conducive for learning and teaching".

Mr. Masari however, said, taking into account the fact that political activities leading to elections would commence early next year, "it has become necessary for the government to bring more active politicians on board so as to fasten activities of governance".

"On behalf of the government and the people of the state, Governor Masari also wished Professor Sa'adiya God's guidance in her future endeavours," he said.

Nigeria

8 Things to Do in 2018

1 Write yourself a letter Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.