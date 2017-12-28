Tanzania: Tap Lake Victoria Water, Dodoma Told

DODOMA regional authorities have been advised to consider pumping water from Lake Victoria in order to cope with probable bigger demand of the precious liquid in the wake of the government's shift to the central region.

Chemba District Commissioner (DC) Simon Odunga gave the advice here during a recent Regional Consultative Council (RCC) meeting, saying the lake is a guaranteed source of Dodoma's water demand. "This will provide us with alternative sources of water in the future to meet demands of anticipated population growth in the region," said the DC.

The demand of water will certainly rise as several people, including public servants are relocating to Dodoma following the government's decision to shift to the designated capital city, from Dar es Salaam. Mr Odunga said the regional authorities could chart logistics for connecting a pipeline to Tabora, into which the lake's water would flow, noting that a project for extending the pipeline from Kahama to Tabora Region was underway.

However, the Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sewage Authority (DUWASA) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer David Pallangyo, said plans were underway to construct a dam at Farkwa in Chemba District with a capacity to produce 120,000 litres of water a day.

He informed the RCC meeting that Farkwa dam would compliment the current source of water at Mzakwe which produces 61,500 litres a day. It serves about 500,000 residents in Dodoma Urban, the equivalent of 80 per cent of its residents.

Engineer Pallangyo noted further that DUWASA had embarked on revamping seven defunct water boreholes in Chamwino District to increase water availability to 95 per cent from the current 63 per cent in the district.

He said only two out of nine water boreholes were in use to supply the precious liquid to 17,287 households in Chamwino, saying renovation of the seven boreholes would increase water sources in the district.