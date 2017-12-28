28 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

South Africa: Somali Business Community in South Africa Blame the Somali Embassy in That Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali business community in South Africa blames the Somali embassy in that country for not taking any action about the continuous killings of its people.

For many years, Somali businessmen have been targeted, killed and their shops looted. The rate of those incidences have however gone up for the last few days and the last victim was the late Ahmed Olad Ali who was killed yesterday afternoon in Cape Town.

This has caused panic among the already worried business community and has called upon the embassy to step forward and address these issues with the government of South Africa.

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.