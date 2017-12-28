South Africa: Somali Business Community in South Africa Blame the Somali Embassy in That Country

Somali business community in South Africa blames the Somali embassy in that country for not taking any action about the continuous killings of its people.

For many years, Somali businessmen have been targeted, killed and their shops looted. The rate of those incidences have however gone up for the last few days and the last victim was the late Ahmed Olad Ali who was killed yesterday afternoon in Cape Town.

This has caused panic among the already worried business community and has called upon the embassy to step forward and address these issues with the government of South Africa.